The Standard

Sam Munro, Tyson Royal impress Terang cricket captain Tyson Hay ahead of 2022-23 season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 21 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Munro, pictured batting last season, is expected to be a threat with the ball for Terang this summer. Picture by Chris Doheny

TWO Terang cricketers are aiming to convert impressive pre-season training form into match-day success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.