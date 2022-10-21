TWO Terang cricketers are aiming to convert impressive pre-season training form into match-day success.
All-rounder Sam Munro and teenager Tyson Royal have impressed skipper Tyson Hay.
Hay said Munro would play in the Goats' round two clash - the first of the South West Cricket season after round one was washed out - against Pomborneit on Saturday.
But right-handed bat Royal, who is ready to take the next step in his division one career, will miss at least two games with an ankle injury.
"He's been showing he's capable of facing against quick bowlers," Hay said.
"Once he's fit I reckon he's going to show the competition he's really willing to compete against other sides.
"He can be an all-rounder but he's mainly focusing on his batting this year.
"He's really keen to try and bat up as high as possible."
Hay is wary of multiple-premiership winning team Pomborneit which has "been really competitive over the past few years".
Keeping the Bulls' batsmen under control will be the Goats' aim - if play gets under way at Terang Cricket Ground with potential rain forecast a chance to cause havoc on play.
"We have always been a bowling side and we've got good bowlers in our side, the likes of Sam Munro and Charlie Scanlon," he said.
"Our goal will be the bowl consistent every over and try and put pressure on the opposition side."
Play starts at 11.30am.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.