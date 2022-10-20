College teachers helping students reach their full potential Advertising Feature

Year 7 students Lokesh Narra and Grace Carr with Principal Peter Morgan. Picture supplied.

In celebrating World Teachers' Day, I would like to thank not only our excellent teachers here at Emmanuel College, but teachers within our community and on a global scale for their dedication and tremendous support in inspiring young people to learn.



Teachers are integral to equipping children with skills and knowledge to lead a bright future, and for that we are grateful and celebrate.

When we face challenges brought among us in this ever-changing world, the last two years of a global pandemic for the like, the diligence of teachers to adapt how we learn is a testament to their motivation to education and support for students.



While this challenging time marks history for all of us, we are particularly thankful for the efforts of teachers, and all those staff who work behind teachers to enable them to do what they do.

At Emmanuel College this year, we celebrate 150 years since the Sisters of Mercy arrived in Warrnambool and 150 years of continuous Catholic education on this site.



We are grateful for their pioneering spirit in creating access to education for young people - transforming into what is now Emmanuel College.



Today, the legacy of those teachers lives on in our school community and continues to inspire our current, fantastic team of teachers to create engaging contemporary learning for our students; tomorrow's leaders.

To thank our teachers here at Emmanuel College, two of our students, Year 7 student Lokesh Narra and Year 7 student Grace Carr would like to share the following messages:

Grace Carr: "I would like to thank my teachers for always being there for me whenever I need them, for dedicating their time to my future and for guiding me to be the best version of myself. They're always willing to go above and beyond to help me in any situation".