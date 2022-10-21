The Standard
Listen up: Survey results reveal our biggest issues ahead of state election

By The Standard
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
Listen up: Survey results reveal our biggest issues ahead of state election

The results are in. After a tumultuous four years, the top issues that matter to us - to regional Victorians - remain health, roads, and integrity, and we want to make sure politicians don't forget.

