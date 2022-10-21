Listen up: Survey results reveal our biggest issues ahead of state election

The results are in. After a tumultuous four years, the top issues that matter to us - to regional Victorians - remain health, roads, and integrity, and we want to make sure politicians don't forget.
An online survey of more than 1000 regional Victorians asked them to tell us how important the big issues are in the run up to November's state election, and whether or not they agreed with key questions about our future.
The results show health was considered "very important" or "important" by a huge 94 per cent with only one per cent considering it unimportant.
Increased funding to regional hospitals and greater incentives to keep medical staff were both solutions nine out of 10 respondents agreed with.
Amid massive regional growth through the COVID-19 pandemic - as illustrated by the 2021 census results and infrastructure growing pains across the state - as well as concerns about the health and mental health systems, and the more recent floods, it becomes obvious why health and roads are the most important to people.
There is a perception infrastructure and services in health and roads and other areas critical to the future liveability of our cities are being pressured and potentially compromised by growth.
The pandemic and multiple crises have put these services in the spotlight, despite increasing government focus, investment and promises from the major parties.
Close behind the leading issue of health was integrity in government with 93 percent saying it was important in the two categories. Nine out 10 respondents also said more powers were needed to improve transparency.
The aim of our survey, held across multiple mastheads in regional Victoria, is to gauge the public perception of the key issues, so that candidates running across the state will focus on these issues as we get closer to the November 26 election.
The Standard believes this is vital in ensuring a strong regional voice is heard, and the south-west is not forgotten as the major parties do battle over Melbourne seats.
In the individual survey questions, it was clear many regional Victorians wanted more support to recruit and retain healthcare workers and teachers, with 88 per cent agreeing on healthcare workers and 76.5 per cent for teachers.
Opinions were split on whether more financial help was needed for regional businesses, and individuals, to continue recovering from lockdowns, at 55 per cent agreement statewide.
Readers also called for more funding for public schools, and action to improve housing affordability.
People are also clear about prioritising roads, with 83.5 per cent saying roads in their areas are not safe or in good condition, while 60 per cent said transport links to Melbourne made it more attractive to continue living in the regions.
La Trobe University politics lecturer Ian Tulloch said the November 26 election would be interesting, given recent population shifts and the pandemic.
He noted the different approaches from both major party campaigns compared to 2018 where Liberal leader Matthew Guy focused on law and order but lost several key seats,while Labor appeared to be campaigning on an "our job isn't finished yet" platform.
But don't expect the fight in 2022 to focus on the big regional cities, he added, which could be a concern as we chase major commitments.
"(The Liberal Party) need to win 18 seats and they're not going to win any in Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo, they need to win Mildura and Shepparton, maybe Morwell - but where are the other seats? The Dandenong corridor and outer eastern suburbs, but it's a big ask," he said.
"I think the promises from the Labor Party will be modest, taking into account the margins they've got - I'm always attuned to Labor in Ballarat and Bendigo, people are shifting from Melbourne to these regional areas, and that tends to favour Labor."
The survey was open to readers from across ACM mastheads for three weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.