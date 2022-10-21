Police have issued a warning to boat enthusiasts to check their safety equipment and whether they have adequate fuel after an incident this week.
Portland police Sergeant Ash Rawlings said emergency services were called after the skipper of an aluminium runabout ran out of fuel just north of Portland harbour about 6pm Wednesday.
"There was a marine rescue early Wednesday evening after an aluminium runabout had insufficient fuel," he said.
"We got the call just after 6pm after it was called through there was a vessel about 50 metres north of Portland harbour.
"They had run out of fuel with two people onboard. We got the Coast Guard to locate the boat and get it back into the harbour.
"The message is to make sure you have adequate fuel and check that you have all the required safety gear and that it's in working order.
"With the weather becoming warmer, and people wanting to use their boats it's a timely reminder," he said.
