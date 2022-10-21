ROCK and roll fans from as near and far as Mildura will converge on Camperdown over the weekend for a festival of vintage music, fashion, cars and dancing.
The Rock the Clock festival opened on Thursday with the main day on Saturday including live bands, DJs, retro fashions, food and general market stalls and a drive-in theatre.
One of the event organisers, Jordy Hickey said they were swinging into full festival mode for the first time since 2019 with this event been downgraded.
"We've done it a little bit smaller than previous years because it is our first one back," she said.
"We're not doing things like the pin-up competition and the fashion show because of man power.
"We wanted to ease ourselves in after a three year break but we'll be back in full swing in no time."
Ms Hickey said the people travelling from Mildura were attending the festival for the first time.
"They're dedicated dancers and travelled all the way down here just for our festival," she said.
Weather permitting, the festival will still go ahead with all activities moved inside if it rains.
Ms Hickey said about 350 tickets have already sold across with the organisers expecting 400-500 people to attend.
"We're excited to have people coming back and they're excited that the festival's back," she said.
The organisers also held a smaller one-day event in February.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
