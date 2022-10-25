Choirs add their voices to 'biggest ever' music event

The collective sound of 250 south-west voices will add a touch of harmony to the sound of soul music at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre next month.
It is a concert that has been three years in the making after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to cancel plans three times.
The live shows - on November 12 - will bring together the soulful sounds of Australian duo Mama Kin Spender with both the Find Your Voice Collective and Zoo Community Choir.
The Sound of Your Town will be held at 2pm and 7.30pm in an immersive live act that sings of stories, people, and joy and is being touted as the "major community event of the year".
The unique performance will make it the largest group of performers to have ever taken to the Lighthouse Theatre stage at once.
The collective's creative director Tom Richardson said the show would be "a full celebration of humanity".
"It's so much more than a 'gig' for these artists," he said.
"You've got 200 people on stage who genuinely love to make music, and who thrive on collaboration. That magical thing that happens when you get people from different walks of life, sharing their stories, and parts of themselves in the process.
"I wish that audiences could see the workshops as much as the show. The show itself will be electric."
South-west choir members have been learning the arrangement to Mama Kin Spender songs, and on Thursday music arranger Virgina Bott made the trip from Melbourne for a rehearsal.
Bott said she had written the choir parts for the Mama Kin Spender songs.
"We've written a couple of albums where we've recorded with a choir and wherever we go to and travel we use the choir of that area," she said.
"They learn the material leading up to us coming and then we come in and we rehearse and have a show. This is the biggest choir we've every used."
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said he was delighted to be supporting the fantastic community event.
"Find your Voice Collective and The Zoo Community Choir always bring such joy to audience members, so to have both community groups connect with Mama Kin Spender will be a performance I am sure will bring so much happiness to the community," Mr Dannock said.
"With over 200 choir members on the Lighthouse Theatre stage at the one time, this will also see out our largest scale event at the theatre - which is just another exciting component to add to this already brilliant show.
"With a number of past sold out performances under the Find Your Voice Collective's belt at Lighthouse Theatre since 2019, these concerts are sure to be a popular, uplifting and a sell-out once again."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
