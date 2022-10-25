The Standard
Hundreds add their voice to Sound of Your Town tour Warrnambool concert

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
Choirs add their voices to 'biggest ever' music event

The collective sound of 250 south-west voices will add a touch of harmony to the sound of soul music at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre next month.

