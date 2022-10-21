Travellers along the Great Ocean Road are being asked to report offensive behaviour after a man was seen masturbating in a car at a popular tourist destination this week.
Port Campbell police Sergeant David Banks said the sexual exposure was reported after an incident at Bakers Oven, about six kilometres east of Port Campbell, at 1pm Wednesday.
Bakers Oven is on the Great Ocean Road near Sherbrook River.
"A 35-year-old female travelling on her own was shocked to see a male in a car masturbating in the car park," he said.
"The woman was able to provide information and further inquiries are being conducted by police members.
"We are requesting that anyone who has witnessed anything similar to make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to the Port Campbell police station.
"A silver Holden Commodore/Calais sedan, a mid 2000s model, was seen in the area at the time. The car had plain rim wheels," he said.
