Police call for witnesses to report any similar incidents

By Andrew Thomson
October 21 2022 - 2:06am
A silver Holden Calais sedan, similar to this file image, was seen in the area at that time.

Travellers along the Great Ocean Road are being asked to report offensive behaviour after a man was seen masturbating in a car at a popular tourist destination this week.

