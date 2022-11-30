Man accused of committing sex act at tourist hot spot

UPDATED, Wednesday, 11.42am:
A Framlingham man aged in his 30s has been charged with sexual exposure at a popular Great Ocean Road tourist spot.
He was arrested by Warrnambool police this week, interviewed, charged and released on bail to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 14 next year.
The man has been charged with sexual exposure after an incident at Bakers Oven, about six kilometres east of Port Campbell, at 1pm on October 19.
He's also been charged by Warrnambool police with making threats to kill in an unrelated matter.
October 21: Travellers along the Great Ocean Road are being asked to report offensive behaviour after a man was seen masturbating in a car at a popular tourist destination this week.
Port Campbell police Sergeant David Banks said the sexual exposure was reported after an incident at Bakers Oven, about six kilometres east of Port Campbell, at 1pm Wednesday.
Bakers Oven is on the Great Ocean Road near Sherbrook River.
"A 35-year-old female travelling on her own was shocked to see a male in a car masturbating in the car park," he said.
"The woman was able to provide information and further inquiries are being conducted by police members.
"We are requesting that anyone who has witnessed anything similar to make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to the Port Campbell police station.
"A silver Holden Commodore/Calais sedan, a mid 2000s model, was seen in the area at the time. The car had plain rim wheels," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.