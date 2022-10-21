Mother Nature has certainly thrown a spanner in the works for the estuary and river anglers this week.
Offshore fishing is still impressive so it's not all bad news.
The shark fishing continues to be a drawcard for those wanting some fresh fish.
Port Fairy has seen all the boat traffic from Warrnambool due to the upgrade works being completed to our boat ramp.
Reports are that it will be completed on time and ready for the summer rush.
A lot of people are coming into the store saying that the upgraded they are doing isn't going to stop the surge and they're right but we have to remember that this is stage one of the redevelopment so we just have to be patient even if it is a couple of decades to get this stage complete.
With everyone heading over to Port Fairy it's certainly been a challenge for some to find new ground and spots that they can rely on like they did off Warrnambool.
One crew that has been fishing off Port Fairy for a number of years is Harry Anders and James Porter.
The boys got a great feed of shark last week with one of them going easily over 20kg.
One particular boat fished earlier in the week with the anglers landing their four shark.
These were all around 1.8m long which one of them also had a full stomach of pups.
They noticed the bulging stomach and cut it open with 20-odd ready pups released into the water where they all swam away.
On the snapper front, there still seems to be a good run of fish in the deeper water around that 100-120m mark.
Anglers fishing jigs and standard paternoster rigs have been landing some quality fish to seven kilograms in those depths.
If you haven't got a boat or don't fancy travelling a long way offshore then why not hit the Lee Breakwater up at Portland.
This is producing some excellent snapper to 75cm by those putting in the hard yards fishing at night and early mornings.
An easterly wind the day before seems to be the main factor of whether or not they will chew or not.
Is that because of the food being smashed off the rocks and they can come along and get an easy feed or does it simply push them to the area?
I guess everyone has their own theory but we will never know.
Some thumper whiting are still being caught around Point Danger and Black Nose with most guys drifting to cover more area.
The Hopkins River is a write-off until the flow settles down but the Merri looks to have slowed a lot in the past few days so that could be worth a look.
Fishing the lower sections of the river will be the most popular and typically produces some huge fish this time of year.
Like all dirty water situations the bright lures such as Rapala Perch patterns and gold lures will be the staple lure thrown.
Over at Lake Purrumbete, Nick Krybolder fished with Mick Evans from Victorian Inland Charters and landed some quality redfin on both soft plastics and worms.
This time of year is great for fishing the crater lakes and with upgrades to the Bullen Merri boat ramp nearing completion it's going to open both lakes up again.
The Rocklands is fishing unbelievably well for a range of species.
Everything from Australian Bass to 63cm, some big yellow belly, redfin and the most exciting species some big Murray Cod up to 90cm plus.
Matt Cameron and Harry and Adam Linke fished it on Monday out of Matt's brand new Quintrex 490 Renegade.
The boys got some great yellow belly on Motor Oil grubs and other soft plastics fished along the tree line.
They also trolled some redfin up on deep diving minnows.
If you have never been to the Rocklands then you're better off to take a conservative approach when navigating through the millions of trees otherwise you might be needing a new prop or engine. If you're heading up and want to target these brilliant native fish and don't know where to start then come in and check out our range of spinnerbaits, chatter baits and soft plastics.
Thanks to everyone for coming along to our second boating and fishing expo held last weekend.
We saw a good couple hundred people come through to grab a bargain and potentially find the next boat.
This weekend's forecast looks a bit of a flop for those wanting to head offshore too far. It might be a good weekend to charge the batteries and get set for when the conditions have changed.
