AN American driver in the World of Outlaws' top-five is committed to Australia's biggest sprintcar event.
Sheldon Haudenschild will race for Terang-based team Jack Lee Racing at January's 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Lee, who will also race at the Premier Speedway event in Allansford, said Haudenschild would be a crowd-pleaser.
Haudenschild - the son of sprintcar legend Jac - drove in the 2015 classic as an emerging driver.
Lee met him during a visit to the United States earlier this year and invited him to race his black-and-orange number 25 this summer.
A schedule is still being finalised.
"I like his manner to be honest. He's a top bloke," Lee told The Standard.
"He's pretty aggressive (as a driver) and knows how to put on a show which is very appealing."
Lee said Haudenschild was enjoying a high-quality season on the esteemed World of Outlaws circuit.
He is fifth in the points standings behind Brad Sweet, Dave Gravel, Carson Macedo - a regular classic competitor - and Donny Schatz at the pointy end of the campaign.
Haudenschild has had nine wins, 29 top-five finishes and 48 top-10 results.
"He's in some pretty solid form and I think Australia will suit his driving style - pretty short and up on the fence," Lee said.
"He's good for the fans too, everyone loves him. I am looking forward to a fun week and hopefully he can put on a show for everyone."
Premier Speedway starts its season on November 5.
Lee, 30, himself will complete a limited racing schedule and expects to start his campaign on Boxing Day.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
