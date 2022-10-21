The Standard

World of Outlaws driver Sheldon Haudenschild signs with Jack Lee Racing for 2022 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
Sheldon Haudenschild has committed to Jack Lee Racing for the 2022 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Picture: Jack Lee Instagram

AN American driver in the World of Outlaws' top-five is committed to Australia's biggest sprintcar event.

