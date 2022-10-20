The Standard

Symon Wilde confident mare Sireleo Miss will be hard to beat in group three Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde believes his mare Sirileo Miss will be hard to beat at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Honest Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss is fit and healthy to put in a forward showing in Saturday's $200,000 group three Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley, according to trainer Symon Wilde.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.