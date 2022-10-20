Honest Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss is fit and healthy to put in a forward showing in Saturday's $200,000 group three Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley, according to trainer Symon Wilde.
Sirileo Miss scored an impressive victory with Ben Melham in the saddle at her last outing in the group two Lady Day Vase at Caulfield earlier this month. Wilde believes she has trained on since that win.
"I can't fault the condition of Sirileo Miss," Wilde told The Standard. "She looks a million dollars. She's in peak condition.
Wilde believes Sirileo Miss has shown improvement from her Caulfield win.
"I think going on her work and last start win she's got to be hard to beat on Saturday," he said.
Going forward, Wilde has big options open for the underrated five-year-old mare if she wins the Tesio Stakes.
"We'll probably look at going to the group two Matriarch Stakes on the final day of the Flemington Carnival for her next start," the popular trainer said. "But if she happened to win well on Saturday we could have a change in plans."
Wilde said "a good win" on Saturday could open the door for a start in the $1 million group one Empire Rose Stakes next Saturday at Flemington.
"She's in line for a hefty bonus if she could win the Empire Rose but we'll just focus on Saturday before getting too carried away about other runners," he said.
Sirileo Miss has won seven of her 17 starts and has more than $570,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Consistent local galloper Ashford Street lines up in a $150,000 sprint race for Ken Elford at Moonee Valley.
From his two runs in this campaign Ashford Street has run fourth at Moonee Valley and Caulfield.
Fellow trainer Aaron Purcell accepted with his lightly raced three-year-old Dashing in Saturday's $500,000 group two Gold Vase. Dashing has gone from an impressive maiden win at this start of this preparation to unplaced runs at Flemington and Caulfield.
Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has one runner on the big ten race Moonee Valley program. He saddles up Queen Air in the $300,000 Fillies Classic for three-year-olds.
