Hospital upgrades to go ahead under Liberal Nationals

Hamilton and Mortlake would receive hospital upgrades under a Liberal Nationals state government.
Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier visited the health services this week to make the announcement.
Ms Crozier said if elected, the Liberal Nationals would provide $17 million for upgrades at Western District Health Service's Hamilton hospital and $7 million for an upgrade at Terang-Mortlake Health Service's Mortlake campus.
The announcement comes after the chief executive officer of the Hamilton hospital labelled the facilities not fit for purpose.
"The Liberals and Nationals are committed to first-class health facilities in country areas and the redevelopment of these three health services means greater capacity to treat people," Ms Crozier said.
"Staff at these three health services are dealing with ageing buildings and spaces which aren't fit-for-purpose, this funding is a real solution that will see better health outcomes in regional areas."
"This funding is possible by shelving Daniel Andrews' rail line from Cheltenham to Box Hill and reprioritising every single cent of that funding into fixing our broken health system."
The commitment would fund a new intensive care unit and emergency department at the Hamilton hospital and a purpose-built community health centre at Mortlake.
The centre's services would include dental, physiotherapy, podiatry, dietitians, GP consulting, pathology, maternal and child health services, district nursing, occupational therapists, and an emergency outpatients service at the Mortlake campus.
A new ambulance station would also be constructed.
MP Emma Kealy said the redevelopments would be a major drawcard for staff who may be looking to move to regional locations.
"We know that attracting and retaining clinical and support staff is getting harder in regional Victoria, which is one of the many reasons we need to ensure our rural health facilities are first-class," Ms Kealy said.
"But we know that we also need the staff to fix this health crisis, which is why we've committed $325 million to recruit and upskill 40,000 nurses and midwives."
