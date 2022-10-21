The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers, funds needed for mass clean-up of flood-affected Skipton

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The south-west community has united in support of Skipton, but volunteers and funds are still needed for the mass clean-up.

Support is flowing from all directions for the flood-affected residents of Skipton as they ready themselves for one of the biggest mop-ups the town's ever seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.