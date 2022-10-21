Support is flowing from all directions for the flood-affected residents of Skipton as they ready themselves for one of the biggest mop-ups the town's ever seen.
A whole-town clean-up will be held tomorrow from 8am-5pm with about 100 volunteers expected to attend.
They're being asked to equip themselves with all sorts of tools.
Gloves, boots, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows and fencing equipment will be needed for the mammoth effort. A BBQ lunch will be provided for all those who donate their time.
It comes after 23 properties were inundated and the town's main road flooded on Friday when Mount Emu Creek broke its banks, peaking at 5.7 metres.
Emu Creek Deli and Gifts, the Skipton Community Op Shop and the town's pharmacy were some of the businesses most affected by floodwater.
When the level began to recede the following day, residents and volunteers began removing sandbags and assessing the damage. This weekend will mark one week since the clean-up began.
Encouragingly, Corangamite Shire Council's municipal building surveyor has since inspected each premises and found no significant structural issues.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe organised by the Skipton Lions Club has also reached its halfway point.
A total of $5173 has been raised of its $10,000 goal.
Volunteers can still register for the community clean-up on Saturday by calling 5593 7100.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
