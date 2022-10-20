Recruit adds to first XI's batting depth

NESTLES recruit Ben Dobson is returning to cricket after a season off and will debut for the Factory on Saturday.
The former Wesley-CBC batsman, fresh from a Hampden league football premiership with Koroit, said he was excited to return to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Dobson, who scored 430 runs at an average of 33 in the 2021-22 season, will play against Port Fairy at J.J Colledge Oval but is unsure how many games he will play throughout the season.
"I am honestly just looking forward to, when I am available, to just meeting a new bunch of blokes," he told The Standard.
The Factory, limited to one of its first three scheduled games due to wet weather, will aim to make it back-to-back wins.
Openers Geoff Williams (86) and Wil Hinkley (129) will take strong batting form in against the Pirates who are searching for their first victory of the summer.
