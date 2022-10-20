The Standard

Former Wesley-Yambuk cricketer Ben Dobson to play for WDCA club Nestles

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:50am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recruit adds to first XI's batting depth

NESTLES recruit Ben Dobson is returning to cricket after a season off and will debut for the Factory on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.