The boat parking area along on Warrnambool's Hopkins River near Lyndoch Living is set to get a makeover.
Draft designs for the area next to Scoborio Reserve have been completed, the city council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said.
Construction of the new parking area - which includes formalising indented parking at the base of Scoborio Reserve - could be done in stages, Mr Schneider said.
"The design will provide for car and trailer parking-only areas, accessible parking area and increase areas for car parking and trailer parking," he said.
In July last year, a former Warrnambool City Council candidate called for better parking, more floating pontoons and fish-cleaning tables near the river.
Steve Moore said he wanted to see more formalised parking for anglers near Scoborio Reserve where cars and trailers could be left when using the boat ramp.
Mr Moore said it was frustrating because Lyndoch staff and construction workers who were building the aged care facility's new medical centre were parking there, leaving nowhere for boat users to park.
He said there was no designated signs at the moment to say there was parking for boat trailers. "There needs to be some common sense down there," Mr Moore said.
While plans for the upgrade are being drawn up, he feared it could be years before any work was done.
"It might take them as long as it took to get Lady Bay done. It could be another 10 years," Mr Moore said.
"It's just frustrating. You get the old-timers who want to go for a fish and there's no where to park."
The parking issue was highlighted after the council put up "no parking" signs on Scoborio Reserve last year where anglers regularly parked their vehicles and boat trailers.
He said he was still unsure if they could park their boat trailer on the grass until the works were done.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
