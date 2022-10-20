Today's there's a 95 per cent chance of showers with a possible storm.
It will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening, possibly severe.
The bureau says there's a 75 per cent chance of 3mm, a 50 per cent chance of at least 7mm and a 25 per cent chance of 15mm as the weather comes from the north.
A low pressure system is forecast to bring rainfall and thunderstorms across Victoria from Friday, with the potential for isolated heavy falls.
It will be followed by another rain-bearing system over the weekend for central and eastern parts of the state.
Further widespread showers and rain are possible for early next week.
There's an initial flood watch for parts of North-East, North-West, Central and South-West Victoria with renewed river level rises expected and minor to moderate flooding expected from Saturday.
Catchments in the flood watch area are saturated, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to recent rainfall.
Catchments likely to be affected include the Hopkins River and Barwon, Leigh and Moorabool rivers.
Today Warrnambool is expecting a top of 23 degrees, with all other south-west regional centres to be 21 or 22 degrees, with the exception of Portland, with an expected top of 18 degrees.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 12.8 degrees.
A low pressure system will move southwards across Victoria on Friday and broaden into a low pressure trough.
The trough will clear Victoria on Saturday followed by a cold front moving through Bass Strait.
On Sunday a low pressure trough over inland NSW will extend over northern Victoria, extending over southern Victoria and the Bass Strait on Monday.
On Saturday there will be showers easing, the top drops back to 17 degrees and we're likely to get between 0-3mm of rain.
Sunday's there's more showers, a top of 16 with between 0-6mm of rain, Monday showers 17 with between 2-15mm of rain, Tuesday showers 18 (0-6mm of rain), Wednesday a shower or two 17 (0-3mm) and Thursday a shower or two 17with 0-2mm of rain.
