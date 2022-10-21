Editorial: Actions, not words or photo opportunities

The people have spoken.
Health, integrity, roads and cost-of-living pressures are big issues for regional Victorians heading to November's state election.
ACM gave readers across its Victorian mastheads The Courier in Ballarat, Bendigo Advertiser, Warrnambool's The Standard, Wodonga's The Border Mail and Horsham's The Wimmera Mail Times an opportunity to tell us what mattered most to them in the lead up to the November 26 election. More than 1000 regional and rural readers completed our online survey.
The message was unequivocal; we need better health facilities and services, we are fed up with crumbling, unsafe roads, we want integrity from officials and more needs to be done to ease the costs of living.
Our survey was designed to flesh out the issues voters want us to campaign on. When premier Daniel Andrews or Liberal leader Matthew Guy visit regional Victoria on the election our ACM team of journalists will be putting these issues on their agendas.
On your behalf, we will be pushing for details and depth on how they and their parties will address these issues. They need to know our communities matter. Photo opportunities aren't good enough. We want detailed policies that will improve our lives and our communities. And quick fixes just won't cut it.
You, 87 per cent of respondents, told us our health system is under-funded to adequately deliver the care we need and expect. Further, 88 per cent believe more incentives are needed to attract and retain professionals. Both Labor and the Coalition have already made big health promises. Labor has pledged more than $8 billion for metropolitan hospital developments and just under $1 billion for rural upgrades. The Liberals have promised $3.4 billion in the city and $8 billion in the regions. The numbers are eye-watering. But will the cash be spent efficiently? How long will it take for promises to come to fruition? Where's the money coming from?
Recent floods across the state have destroyed our fragile roads. They will no doubt be prioritised for repair but the state can't allow the floods to hide reality. Our roads are just not up to scratch, 84 per cent of respondents said their roads were unsafe and not in a good condition and that was before the floods. Rural and regional electorates make up about 40 per cent of lower house seats that will decide the election. Together regional voters have a loud voice. Ignore us at your peril. So Mr Andrews and Mr Guy, who's going to listen and deliver?
