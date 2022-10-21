The Standard

Northern Raiders' English recruit Jack Burnham adjusting to new environment after 50 on debut

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Raiders' English recruit Jack Burnham is ready for a big season with his new club. Picture by Sean McKenna

He's only been in Australia a month or so but Northern Raiders star recruit Jack Burnham is starting to settle into his new surroundings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.