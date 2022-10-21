He's only been in Australia a month or so but Northern Raiders star recruit Jack Burnham is starting to settle into his new surroundings.
The former England under 19 and first-class cricketer wasted no time endearing himself to his new teammates, scoring 53 on debut in a win against Wesley-Yambuk. That was almost two weeks ago and due to inclement weather he hasn't added to that total.
Still, the Durham-native has enjoyed his time in Warrnambool so far despite the rain and said he chose to play in the area because of its similarities to his home.
"The last couple of days the weather's been a lot better so that's the main reason I came over to get away from the cold English weather," he said on Thursday.
"Back home I live in a similar area to this, country boy, pretty small area so this suits me and I couldn't really live in the city, so hopefully the cricket's good and everyone at the club seems very friendly."
The Englishman, who played 52 first-class games for Durham, enjoyed his first hit-out, saying it was "good to get a few out of the middle".
He joked that he'd have to improve his fitness due to the outfields being slower here than in England.
Playing on a hard wicket (instead of turf) was also an unfamiliar experience for the 25-year-old but one that he liked.
"It's quite nice being a batsman on a wicket that doesn't do anything," he said.
They may only be one game into their inaugural Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one campaign but the Raiders look like they will more than hold their own in the top grade. On Saturday they face two-time reigning premiers Russells Creek which should provide a good indicator of where they sit.
Burnham is keeping his season goals simple and is bullish about the side's future.
"For me just score as many runs as I can," he said.
"But for a collective as a club just winning as many games as we can. (It's our) first season in div one, so I think try and make a statement and beat the best teams and hopefully win some trophies. I think we've got a really good side."
The Raiders recruit is also hoping to help develop the youth at the club and is doing some coaching with the under 15 and 17 sides.
As a younger player Burnham benefited from playing alongside some superstars of the game at Durham, including England players Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.
"They're big names now for England but they're just great people," he said.
"Stokesy's very hard working. And he always competes and I'm one of them, I'll try and compete against the best, so we got along quite well. It was always fun to play with him."
Once he farewells Australia, Burnham is hoping strong form here can help build his county cricket career in the UK.
"When I go over there hopefully I can get in with a county and one day get back in the England set up," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
