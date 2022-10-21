Teenager charged with assault offences after football match

The Standard
Boy charged with assault-related offences after Warrnambool and District football League match

By Jessica Howard
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault-related offences following an incident in a Warrnambool and District football league under 18 match in August.

