Teenager charged with assault offences after football match

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault-related offences following an incident in a Warrnambool and District football league under 18 match in August.
The footballer was charged with recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault.
An 18-year-old opponent suffered concussion. A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the incident about 11.20am.
The 18-year-old sustained a head injury and was conveyed to hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The 17-year-old has been bailed to appear at a children's court at a later date.
AFL Western District manager Jason Muldoon said its investigation processes had been followed but because the matter was before the courts, no results would be made public.
