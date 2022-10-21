One Warrnambool sporting club's volunteer numbers are rising ahead of its summer season, with not-for-profit organisation South West Sport hopeful it is a sign of a new trend.
Catherine Cope, among about 13 new volunteers on-boarded at Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club this week, said she was motivated to sign up for a role, believing the club "has a lot to offer".
"I love tennis, always played it as a child and my husband and I, our first date was a tennis match," she said. "We really like the vibe here, we think they have a lot to offer."
The mother-of-three said her working background in quality and risk lent itself to her new role as WLTC secretary, while she had previously volunteered on a school council.
"(The club) was trying to find those skills sets for the positions they were looking for... so I thought I might jump on and give them a bit of a hand and hopefully play a bit more (tennis) myself," she said.
WLTC president Kim Tobin believes the club's recent management restructure through CLUBMAP is helping connect current and returning members into more volunteer roles.
"They (CLUBMAP) said we needed to get some position descriptions and we need to know what it is we want people to do," she said. "We started with about six or seven (new volunteers) and are now up to 25. This hasn't happened here for a very long time."
Tobin is hopeful the change of direction will pay dividends for club's future, though "proof would be in the pudding".
"It can only be much better than what we had," she said.
Cope said the club's restructure made volunteering more appealing, as often "you can walk in the room and see three people doing the role of 15".
"They've put a lot of work into getting external help," she said. "There is your set role, there is your duties. I like that. Everyone is quite busy but you know the scope of your role."
Tobin said the club found when it took the time to source people with the right skill sets and time for certain roles, they found people were happy to help.
"You ask and you know what you're asking for... that's been the biggest lesson," she said. "And if you can do one little job for us, welcome. That's worked wonders for us."
A lack of meetings is another selling point for new volunteers. WLTC volunteer leader Sarah Milroy said club officers were not required to attend meetings, while management would only meet in monthly and quarterly intervals.
Back in 2020 with COVID-19 at its heights, a Regional Sport Victoria survey found volunteer numbers were a concern for south-west sporting clubs, while general community clubs have also been crying out for more volunteers in recent years.
South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims is hopeful the tide will turn despite the "gap in volunteering" throughout the pandemic.
He said it was difficult to predict summer sports trends after infections rates earlier this year made playing and volunteering at winter sporting clubs a struggle.
"Hopefully it's trending along the lines of what tennis has seen... people returning back to those roles who are interested in resuming their activities at that club level," he said.
Tims said the COVID-19 pandemic initially gave people opportunity to step back from long-term volunteer roles. He said there had also been a trend towards 'micro volunteering'.
"There are many small jobs that need to get done," he said.
Tims encouraged clubs to identify micro opportunities for people who wanted less commitment long-term but could chip in when they had time to contribute.
A recent youth engagement survey by South West Sport also identified 77 percent of young people were interested in volunteering.
Tims said younger people were often unsure where to go to access volunteering opportunities.
"I think for clubs, we're trying to align volunteer opportunities within sporting clubs within our regions and then linking the young people to those opportunities," he said.
Tims said South West Sport was seeking expressions of interests from clubs and young people who volunteer for a social media campaign to promote the benefits of volunteering.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
