Allansford-Panmure's Zara Kelly is optimistic about her side's chances of winning its third straight under 17 girls' premiership this season.
The side lost Katie Willsher and Stephanie Rea from last year but started its campaign with a 68-run win over a combined Brierly-Christ Church, Northern Raiders on Wednesday.
"We've got a lot of depth," Kelly said. "We've got a few under 14s coming up, my sister as well she's playing this year and I think that we can definitely go again.
"I think it'll be a challenge without those girls but I think we've got the depth and we've got great coaches and great people behind the scenes to help us. Hopefully we can do them justice."
Last season the Gators won the under 17 and women's divisions and finished on top of the table in the under 14 competition.
Kelly - who retired on 22 and took a wicket on Wednesday - attributes the Gators' results to their culture and said going to the club on a Thursday night was her "favourite time of the week".
"I don't think there's many clubs like ours that are so inclusive and so passionate about girls cricket," she said.
"I think that's why we have so much success."
Kelly also believes the side has benefited from playing together for a significant period.
"I've probably grown up with all of these girls and played cricket with them going up through the ranks and I think that's why we've been such a good side," she said.
"We're a really tight-knit group."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
