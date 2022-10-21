Restored 140-year-old well opens in Warrnambool Botanic Gardens

The Friends of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens have celebrated the restoration of a long-lost well a decade in the making.
Past committee president Pat Varley said the well, which had once been used to irrigate the gardens, had been rediscovered around 2008 and the group quickly dreamt up plans to restore it to its former glory.
"We thought it would take about six months to finish," she said.
Thirteen years on, Mrs Varley said the group was "delighted" it was officially open.
She said the well had been lost for decades, "covered by a fallen down hut" and almost swallowed up by creepers. "People walked right by it without having any idea there was a well there."
Committee president Jackie Smith said seeing the project through was testament to the determination of Mrs Varley and her colleagues. "The committee could have given up many times on the project, but they didn't," she said.
The biggest obstacle for the group was choosing a design that would allow people to easily look into the well without ending up at the bottom.
They settled on a space-age polycarbonate dome. Initially it fogged up from the moist well air, forcing the group to install vents in the design. They have also installed a series of lights running down the well to illuminate its depths.
When the well was sunk back in 1882, it was one of perhaps hundreds around Warrnambool. It wasn't until 1893 that the town was hooked into the Merri River for a steady supply of fresh water.
"Back then the normal was when you built a house you would sink a well to supply water to the house," Mrs Varley said. "Sinking a well was quite an art."
Using a well wasn't easy either. Mrs Varley noted two fatalities in those early days, one of which was only discovered when the horses at the Western Hotel started turning their noses up at the water they were being served from the hotel well.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.