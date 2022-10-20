WARM weather and a reduced rainfall prediction have given the region's two cricket associations hope matches will be played this weekend.
Warrnambool and District and South West - both washed out this past round - are hoping the forecast favours play on Saturday and Sunday.
Heat throughout the past week has helped wet grounds dry out.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday afternoon was predicting between five to 10 millimetres in Warrnambool on Friday and between zero and 2mm on Saturday and Sunday.
Warrnambool and District general manager Nick Ansell is "feeling confident" after an interrupted start to the season.
"A lot of it hinges on what happens on Friday," he said.
"We think a lot of the grounds have a had a week of really nice weather to firm and dry up a little bit.
"For example Panmure - and we all saw those photos when it flooded last week - is playable this week which is incredible."
Ansell said the association was eager to play after two of its first three division one rounds were abandoned.
"There is not a whole lot of rain forecast on the weekend so we think it's more about the grounds being playable," he said.
"If they are ready to go as of Saturday morning we think we'll be able to play through any drizzle or showers."
South West president Kym Mathew said round two was looking promising, barring a significant downpour.
"We're keen. We had a look at a few grounds on Tuesday and they all looked to be in good fill," he said.
"Terang No.2 ground was one of the few that might not get up but it was fine yesterday and it's even better today. At this stage the only ground that looks like having any issues is Camperdown Lakes."
Mathew said protecting pitches from any potential rain on Friday was key.
"For hard wickets they've got silage covers they put over them which keeps the carpet dry," he said.
"Unless we get 10 to 15mm, I am pretty confident we'll be playing most of our games.
"And we have the Duckworth-Lewis (scoring system) in action and we only need to get 60 overs in play."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
