The Standard

Warrnambool and District, South West cricket associations hoping to play despite rain forecast

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drone image of Terang's cricket ground. Picture by Chris Doheny

WARM weather and a reduced rainfall prediction have given the region's two cricket associations hope matches will be played this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.