Police raid home after man shows imitation firearm during prison Zoom call

A Timboon man dialled into a prison Zoom call and raised an imitation firearm, leading to a police raid that uncovered quantities of drugs and cash.
Maxwell Dummelow, 22, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday via video-link from prison.
The court heard in early July 2020 the man dialled into an online prison call and showed an inmate a gel blaster.
He broke the gun down before putting it back together.
A justice worker observed the incident and raised concerns because the item looked like a real firearm.
The information was passed on to police who later raided Dummelow's home.
During that raid police uncovered two imitation firearms (gel blasters), six grams of cannabis, 1.7 grams of MDMA and about half a gram of amphetamine.
Investigators also uncovered $21,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.
A search of Dummelow's phone uncovered messages relating to the sale of drugs.
The man also pleaded guilty to assault-related offences following an assault on a group of women on October 24, 2020.
The court heard the man had been drinking heavily on AFL Grand Final Day when he returned home in an agitated state.
His then-partner and her two female friends were home at the time.
The man grabbed a knife and made threats before proceeding to the bathroom where he vomited.
He pushed his then-partner before grabbing her around the throat.
When the victim's friends intervened, he kicked and punched one of the women.
One of the women attempted to call the police and he punched her in an attempt to get her phone.
Dummelow broke a window, causing cuts to his arm.
The man, who has never held a driver's licence, then got in his unregistered Holden Commodore and spun the wheels, causing deep marks in the grass outside the property.
Police were called and at 10.18pm they found the vehicle crashed into an embankment on a road about five kilometres from Timboon.
Dummelow could not be located.
The court heard he returned home at 10.50pm on a push bike.
He was covered in blood and only wearing underwear.
Dummelow was conveyed to hospital and subsequently arrested.
James Gilfillan, representing the man, said the offending occurred two years ago, at a time when Dummelow was a regular user of cannabis, GHB and methamphetamine.
He said the man later removed himself from the area and lived in Ballarat before being remanded in custody on unrelated offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man was a youthful offender with 10 pages of criminal history and was at risk of being institutionalised.
But he said the offending was serious and the only appropriate sentence was a jail term.
The man was jailed for four months and he was disqualified from obtaining a licence for six months.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
