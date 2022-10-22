The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Timboon man pleads guilty to range of offending in Warrnambool Magistrates Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 23 2022 - 1:44am, first published October 22 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police raid home after man shows imitation firearm during prison Zoom call

A Timboon man dialled into a prison Zoom call and raised an imitation firearm, leading to a police raid that uncovered quantities of drugs and cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.