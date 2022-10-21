Macarthur has been added to the list of small towns that have a trained team to provide life-saving care in an emergency.
The town's first Ambulance Victoria Community Emergency Response Team hit the road this week.
Barwon south west regional director Terry Marshall said the new five-member team would be based at the Macarthur Community Health Centre and provide 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week support to the community and surrounding towns.
The team will work alongside Ambulance Victoria paramedics who respond to emergencies in rural and remote areas.
"CERTs are members of the local community who have a genuine community spirit and an interest in patient care," Mr Marshall said.
"We will continue to welcome more people putting their hands up and getting involved to help locals in their time of need - the more volunteers we have, the better the coverage for the area, and for people living in and around it."
Team members are located in less populated and more remote areas of the state, support AV to respond to triple-0 emergencies and are dispatched at the same time as an ambulance to potentially time-critical emergencies in small rural communities.
Team members are trained to provide advanced first-aid services, responding to cases in a four-wheel drive. They do not transport patients to the hospital.
"CERTs provide fast and effective emergency care to local communities and surrounding districts and make a valuable contribution to the community's health needs," Mr Marshall said.
"In rural and regional areas, first responders such as CERT members make a huge difference in assisting people in their time of need."
Mr Marshall said local community spirit and involvement had always been an integral part of the Macarthur community.
"There aren't many jobs where you can walk away and say that you have helped save or improve someone's life and it is a role that leaves you with a sense of achievement and fulfilment no matter what job you are called to," he said
Another way locals can help improve health outcomes is by signing up to the GoodSAM app - a lifesaving app that connects patients in cardiac arrest with a nearby volunteer who is willing to start hands-on cardiopulmonary resuscitation while an ambulance is on the way.
"Everyday, around 19 Victorians suffer a cardiac arrest and sadly only 1 in 10 survive, taking the lives of our loved ones far too soon," Mr Marshall said.
"This is why, this Shocktober, we want as many people as possible to learn basic CPR and to become one of our amazing GoodSAM responders."
Now in its third year, Shocktober is a month-long nationally-recognised campaign aimed at improving cardiac arrest survival rates.
When someone receives CPR and a shock from a defibrillator before paramedics arrive, they are more than twice as likely to survive.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.