The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Critical help for tiny towns as trained helpers for paramedics hit the roads in Macarthur

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macarthur has a new team of locals ready to help in emergencies including Laura Addinsall (left), Victor Nedziwe, Laura Sleeman, John Bragg and Peter Cook. The crew hit the road this week.

Macarthur has been added to the list of small towns that have a trained team to provide life-saving care in an emergency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.