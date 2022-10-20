The Standard

Warrnambool nippers nears return, with different format to past years

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Warrnambool nippers members Hugh Fawcett, 11, Freya Corbett, 11, Quinn Madigan, 10 and Maggie Corbett, 9, are gearing up for a new season. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club's nippers program is nearing its return, with this year's format slightly different to past years.

