Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club's nippers program is nearing its return, with this year's format slightly different to past years.
Sessions will be held on Friday nights and Saturday mornings, as well as a couple of Wednesdays, instead of Sundays.
Director of junior activities Clint Joseph said this would "free up people for the rest of the weekend". The first session is Friday, December 9 at 4.30 pm and is for under eights through to under 14s.
"It'll be fantastic getting back to pre-COVID levels," Joseph said. "We know the kids are looking forward to it - there's been heaps of enquiries which is fantastic."
There will be an information night at 6pm on Tuesday, November 8 at the club rooms, followed by preliminary swim evaluations on Sunday, November 27.
There are 10 sessions that focus on beach and water activities and beach safety while there is a competition squad that trains three times a week for those wanting to extend themselves.
"We've got three carnivals coming up and more importantly we're hosting nippers state titles back here again (on the March long weekend) which will be awesome," Joseph said.
Joseph said the program was not just about beach safety and water education.
"The kids are fit and active and running around for two hours," he said.
"There's swimming, running, they're paddling boards, they're doing flag events and agility, learning resilience and teamwork.
"You fall down and get back up again and people encourage you."
Joseph said the program was also beneficial for families.
"All the parents get involved and help on the sidelines where they can," he said
"We focus on a really fun and inclusive environment for the kids to learn.
"And not only the kids learning but the parents learning about water safety as well."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
