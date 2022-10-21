When you look back on your high school experience in years to come, it won't be any achievement or grade that you'll remember - it'll be the people.- Chelsea Darkin
"The future is tough but it's bright. Savour every single second of it."
This is one of the many messages the Warrnambool College school captains have given as part of a powerful video reflecting on their school days ahead of their year 12 exams.
In the video A Letter to My Year 7 Self, they reflected on their journey with advice for their younger selves.
Students Flynn Rowe, Hannah Van Zyl, Chelsea Darkin, Tarnia Sheppard, Daniel Harris and Paris Nagorcka urged themselves to step outside their comfort zones, seek change, ask questions, make mistakes and show their vulnerabilities.
They said remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic had made them grateful to be at school and more determined to make the most of their final year and what they'd missed out on.
Daniel said year 12 was a rollercoaster of emotions and he didn't realise how much of his life would be forged within the college walls.
"At the end of it all you will look back and appreciate how far you have come," Daniel said.
"Towards the end of your isolation, you find a new way of living life. You change your mindset, start putting yourself out there and make the most of every day. This mindset is a turning point in your life as you begin to reach a new level of your potential."
The captains said a lot had happened in six years and in a blink of an eye their exams were now upon them.
Some are nervous but feel well-prepared, with a philosophical view that they have put the hard work in throughout the year.
The captains hardly recognise the children they were upon starting high school.
They began year seven as shy, small, and scared teenagers who have transformed into strong, confident and positive student leaders.
"You're going to have fun," Flynn said in his letter. "You're going to learn more about yourself, find friends you truly enjoy and grow from the lanky child you are into a confident, but still lanky, adult ready to face the world."
The students encouraged their younger selves to embrace new experiences and meet new friends and said school camps, sports days and lunchtimes were among their fondest memories.
Chelsea, Paris and Tarnia completed their VCE last year as part of the college's accelerated learning program and will sit their VCE exams again from Wednesday. Chelsea told her younger self her friendships "will be the greatest thing" you take away.
"For the long-lasting friendships, the ones that have grown more recently and the people that have come and gone, every person has taught me so much and brought me so much joy," Chelsea said.
"To my younger self, enjoy being outside your comfort zone. Enjoy the moments of discomfort and nerves because these will lead to some of the highlights of your life.
"Seek change and push yourself when you're getting too comfortable. Don't sweat the small stuff; if you're surrounded by loved ones at the end of the day then you're going all right."
Chelsea wants to study medicine and is hoping for direct entry at either Adelaide or Flinders universities.
Paris said she would never have anticipated three years of VCE in a lockdown or the inner strength necessary to persevere through "the most unorthodox high school journey" in the last century.
"What I say to all the high school versions of Paris Nagorcka is thank you for listening to those around you, asking questions, making mistakes, showing your vulnerabilities to those you hold the closest and for going out of your way to make other people's days brighter.
"The (ATAR score) number you open in December does not define your high school years. The belly laughs, the late nights working in the library, the banter and the relationships you have made in the college community have."
Paris wants to study a Bachelor of Arts at Melbourne Uni and a Masters of Education with her career path influenced by her teachers.
Daniel said even he was surprised he had become a "figure-head representative" of the place he "once hated to go to", and he was proud to be a school captain.
"I know right now high school seems like hell," he said to his year seven self. "Only five people from your school are here and you feel awfully alone ... Putting yourself out there is the best thing you can do.
"You find brothers, friends, passions, hobbies and most importantly, yourself. Please don't rush to be done, value your early years free from COVID lockdowns and make the most of the outside world.
"Do the best that you can and find a way to enjoy everyday of your school life, because once we walk out those doors we don't get to come back."
Daniel will have a gap year next year and hopes to begin a business degree in 2024.
Flynn, who hopes to study physiotherapy at La Trobe University, said the college had been his home where many "lessons and adventures had taken place".
"Life is going to be tough at times," Flynn said to his younger self. "Two years of lockdowns certainly didn't help but you're also going to have so many new experiences to treasure.
"Make sure you always try your hardest even when you don't want to. Back yourself in, work hard and most importantly enjoy yourself. As cliched as it sounds these days have been the best my life."
Hannah said she cried when reflecting on her time and was proud of how far she had come.
"Through every up and down, every tear and thrill, keep being true to yourself," Hannah said to her year seven self.
"When you're afraid to ask for help, go ahead and ask anyway. When life throws you down, consider it a privilege to stand back up.
"Life is precious, the most precious thing we have, do not forget that and do not minimise your own existence. Do not doubt how important you are.
"Many mistakes and stumbles will occur along the way, but you learn and you grow. You will continue to trip over your own feet but never stop getting back up.
"Make the most of the opportunities, having an education is a blessing and we are fortunate enough to have that in Australia, don't forget that."
Hannah will apply for a traineeship at Warrnambool College next year before heading to Federation University to study psychological science.
Tarnia, who hopes to study nursing at Monash University, said she was so grateful for her teachers who "believe in you no matter what even when you don't believe in yourself".
Her advice centred around not being too hard on herself.
"You will learn that sometimes you need to accept that there is nothing more that you can do and you cannot change things if you have tried your best," Tarnia said.
"We go through life and say we need to be better at this or we need to study harder at this. Sometimes you've just got to accept where you are. You can't really grow if you can't accept where you are at that time.
She thanked all her teachers for their support.
"Even when I thought that I was doomed to fail a SAC they all expressed how much they believed in my ability to overcome challenges," she said. "Their belief in my abilities never faltered even when I didn't believe in myself."
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.