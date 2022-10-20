A new American-style burger store will open at Gateway Plaza in Warrnambool in December in time for the busy summer holiday period.
Boss Burger Co. co-owner Tim Harrison said it had searched for a site in Warrnambool for a few years.
"We're super excited to get there as it's been a long time coming." he said.
The fit out has begun at the former Gloria Jean's Coffees shop and will include an outdoor dining section.
"We first came as a food truck in the old Holden car yard (the former Callaghan Motors site) in 2018," Mr Harrison said.
"We had lines of people out the front and down the street. Ever since then, we've been back for different festivals."
He said he was looking forward to setting up a permanent site in the city.
"I've been up a few times scouting locations and done a few walk-throughs in the streets and places but none were the right place for it," he said.
It is expected to open in December and will focus on take-away, but will also be a place to sit, eat and watch sport.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
