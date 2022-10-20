The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Boss Burger Co. has confirmed it will open a store in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:52am, first published October 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burger Boss Co. is going into the old Gloria Jean's Coffee site at Gateway Plaza in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

A new American-style burger store will open at Gateway Plaza in Warrnambool in December in time for the busy summer holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.