Service calls for vital staples to help people in need

The need for vital staples is increasing for a Warrnambool charity, which is helping more people than ever.
Warrnambool and District Food Share has provided the equivalent of 50,094 meals this year compared to 44,143 at the same time last year.
Chief executive officer Amanda Hennessy said research showed that in south-west Victoria 4500 children live in poverty and 14.6 per cent of children under 16 live in low income, welfare-dependent families.
"We have been experiencing a steady increase in demand with 5127 emergency food hampers distributed this year - which is up from 4496 (for the same period last year)," Ms Hennessy said.
"The service is calling for donations of staples including pastas, pasta sauce, rice, breakfast spreads, UHT milk and soup - both cuppa and chunky in tins.
"Community members can also start donating Christmas food, for example small puddings, cakes and treats as we will be providing Christmas bags again this year with emergency food hampers that go out the week prior to Christmas."
Ms Hennessy's comments come as a report released by Food Bank revealed that 64 per cent of households said increasing costs of living as the reason they were struggling to meet their household food needs.
Food Bank Australia chief executive officer Brianna Casey said the results of the report should make everyone stop in their tracks.
"We know how important it is for people to have access to nutritious food, yet the rising costs of energy, fuel, groceries, rent and mortgages have put this fundamental need beyond the reach of more and more people with no respite in sight," she said.
"Heart-wrenchingly, families with children are being hardest hit."
The report found two million households in Australia had experienced severe food insecurity in the past 12 months
"The challenge of having adequate and nutritious food is only increasing, with over 55 per cent of food insecure households reporting that they're unable to afford food more often this year than last," it states.
"The results indicate that food insecurity has increased in 2022.
Nearly one quarter of those surveyed reported that, compared to last year, their household is now more often in situations where they are unable to afford enough food."
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.