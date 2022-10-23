Nature Kinder, crafts and lots more to do!

For children, there's nothing like getting hands-on and learning about the world around them by exploring it.
Warrnambool City Council began introducing Nature Kinder sessions five years ago and now, they are part of almost all Council kindergarten programs.
Nature Kinder provides regular opportunities for groups to venture out past the kindergarten fence and into a natural setting, whether that's a beach, rockpool, park or bushland, and encourage children to take the lead in playing, exploring and learning in a natural environment.
The research suggests that it's a great way to learn, and it's so much fun too! In fact, children benefit greatly when they learn through active engagement in the natural environment.
Children advance from using natural materials and exploring natural systems in many ways including:
You can learn more about Nature Kinder and the wide range of Warrnambool City Council Children's and Family Services at warrnambool.vic.gov.au/children-and-family.
Celebrate Children's Week with free engaging activities at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village on Wednesday October 26.
Children will have the opportunity to attend an array of craft sessions, participate in traditional games and hear about the Little Penguins that live on Middle Island in Warrnambool and the dogs that protect them.
The historic Lady Bay Lighthouse will be open as will the historic buildings for children to explore.
The children can feed the animals and roam throughout the spectacular 10 hectares, in a safe, car free, open air environment.
The event starts at 10am and there will be a couple of venues where children can do craft activities, plus games will be out for use and Maremma sessions will run at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm.
The activities will finish at 1pm, but guests are welcome to stay in the village after that. People are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.
There will be a barbecue running selling hamburgers and sausages, and a coffee van from 11am.
Free entry for children 0-8 years and accompanying adults.
Contact Jan at jbarkla@warrnambool.vic.gov.au. Bookings are essential for groups of 10 or more.
