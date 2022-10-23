The Standard

Nature Kinder, crafts and lots more to do!

October 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children advance from using natural materials and exploring natural systems. Picture supplied.

Nature Kinder

For children, there's nothing like getting hands-on and learning about the world around them by exploring it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.