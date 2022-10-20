The Standard
Forced to sleep rough after 200 unsuccessful rental applications

By Monique Patterson
October 20 2022
Michelle Parker has applied for close to 200 rentals without success. Picture by Chris Doheny

"I'm on the priority list (for social housing), but there's nothing."

- Michelle Parker

A Warrnambool woman who has applied for close to 200 rentals regularly sleeps in her car.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

