Forced to sleep rough after 200 unsuccessful rental applications

"I'm on the priority list (for social housing), but there's nothing."- Michelle Parker
A Warrnambool woman who has applied for close to 200 rentals regularly sleeps in her car.
Michelle Parker, 54, who grew up in Warrnambool said she never imagined she would find herself without a home.
She worked as a chef for many years but is now on a disability pension due to chronic back pain and mental health issues.
Ms Parker was forced to move out of the rental property she lived in for many years when the owner sold it.
"During the pandemic there were houses getting sold at huge prices - it pushed a lot of locals out," she said.
She found herself applying for rentals, couch surfing and staying with family.
Two years later, she has been unable to secure a rental.
Ms Parker said she had experienced moments of hopelessness due to her situation.
"I've cried lots of rivers and I hope I didn't make this place flood," she said. "At this age I thought I would have my own place where I could have my grandchildren."
Ms Parker said she knows there are lots of people doing it a lot tougher than she is.
"I look at the news and my heart goes out to people who have lost their houses in the floods," she said.
Ms Parker said there were nights she had spent at motels, thanks to the support of service agencies including Brophy and the Salvation Army.
But her attempts to secure an affordable rental have proved fruitless.
"I'm on the priority list (for social housing), but there's nothing," Ms Parker said.
"I love gardening and I'm very house proud but no one will even give me a chance."
Ms Parker said she drove around most nights and parked her car in a public place to sleep at night.
She sleeps in her 20 year old car, often fears for her safety and until recently was cold.
"I was freezing but luckily Brophy gave me a doona," she said.
Ms Parker said she had also planted vegetables at her parent's place to save money on food.
She said there was a desperate need for more social housing in the south-west.
"I'm very appreciative of the support and funding I've received but we need more housing in Warrnambool," Ms Parker said.
"There are so many people who can't find a home."
Ms Parker said she could afford to pay up to $300 a week for a rental.
Last week, The Standard revealed the Warrnambool LGA had one of the lowest proportions of affordable rentals in regional Victoria - just 8.3 per cent.
Housing of the Aged Action Group executive officer Fiona York said there was a growing number of older people who were finding themselves homeless due to a lack of affordable rentals.
"A one-bedroom flat - if you can find one - will set you back $260 per week," she said.
"If you're an older person relying on JobSeeker because you can't find work and have been forced into retirement as many employers are unwilling to hire older people - rent will take 60 per cent of your income."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
