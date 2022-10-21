Two years ago when the state government promised to deliver more affordable social housing, no one could have possibly predicted the length and depth of the repercussions of the pandemic on people's lives. We are in the middle of massive cultural shift within our community.
The cost of living has increased and people are, more so than ever, worried and uncertain about the changing face of society.
This has forced some people out onto the street and the landscape has changed the very visible bottom echelons of our society.
Once again, I don't think aspiring politicians shouldn't be flogging the Labor government on this topic. It's an unfortunate side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
I really like the sound of independent Carol Altmann's solution - it may provide the opportunity that some of our city's residents need to recover and once again be valuable and meaningful, contributing members of society.
Whether it would make a real difference overall to the issue would be for those who would be involved in the project's creation - social welfare professionals, the government, Warrnambool City Council etc.
Matthew Wilson, Warrnambool
Kicking goals but now the posts shift (The Standard, October 15) highlights the importance of national and international sporting events for Warrnambool and the South West Coast region.
We all know the financial boost our region receives from the May Races, the Sprintcar Classic and the Labour Day Tennis tournament to name but a few.
This is why the Liberals have committed $6.6 million for the redevelopment of the Warrnambool District Hockey Association to enable national and elite hockey matches to become the next marquee events on the Warrnambool and South West Coast sporting calendar.
Since 2019 the Warrnambool District Hockey Association has witnessed a whopping 17 per cent growth in general participation and the association now records a female participation rate of more than 51 per cent.
The Warrnambool pitch is only the second venue in Australia to have rebound boards which has enabled the introduction of Hockey5s, an innovative version of the traditional game played on a slightly smaller pitch.
The redevelopment will enable Warrnambool to host National Hockey League HockeyOne matches, Victorian Premier League matches and state development camps and tournaments. This is a win for both Hockey and the south-west.
The Victorian Liberals are committed to regional Victoria and to providing real solutions for all Victorians. Redeveloping Warrnambool's hockey pitch will benefit our tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors who have taken so many hits over the past few years.
Victorians have a choice this November and I encourage you to make the choice that will see our region recognised and supported - not ignored and forgotten.
Roma Britnell MP, Member for South West Coast
Dr Neil Hooley, of Essendon, wants Warrnambool's new art gallery to be on Cannon Hill. What a waste!
Purpose-built art galleries do not have expansive windows because lighting must be controlled. Also, he ignores those of us who enjoy the existing car parking arrangements on Cannon Hill, and the owners of properties on the north side of Merri Street whose ocean views would be partially blocked by his proposal.
If the Warrnambool art gallery needs enlarging, it is practical to add another storey or two to the present site.
Graham Keith, Warrnambool
I love the new library! I liked all the little nooks to sit in. Come and visit!
Maeve Lindsay, Warrnambool
'Wokes' are everywhere; yet another example in Canberra: We designed and built a battlefield vehicle, The Bushmaster. Proven in battle and admired internationally.
Now the one-eyed 'renewable energy' wokes have attacked.
The Bushmaster is diesel-powered. A similar horsepower petrol engine is lighter and more responsive but diesel was selected to reduce the risk and consequence of 'fuel fire'. The Bushmaster has had many hard tests and 'passed'.
Canberra has "redesigned" - an electric motor and lithium batteries. Incredible 'capacity' has been quoted - for the future - but not yet.
The present diesel will go 800 kilometres, refuel in minutes, and go on.
The present 'electric' will go 100 kilometres? More batteries are coming, range 350km, and then external attached generators - 1000km?
Batteries go flat. If a 'high-speed' recharge is available (on the battlefield? For how many vehicles?) only a three-hour recharge; normal power socket, seven hours. Everyone in Canberra knows that battles only happen nine to five, like their hours, so recharging is easy. And 'natural renewable people' will tell you to plug into a 'current tree'.
A fuel fire in a battle vehicle can usually be controlled and extinguished, if not, on a battlefield, the crew may have to abandon. Canberra ignores the fact that large lithium batteries are very, very sensitive. A single small arms projectile or piece of shrapnel piercing the case ... the crew and vehicle will fry... and then probably a bushfire.
Gary Ryan, Colac
