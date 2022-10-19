The Standard

Warrnambool Eight-Ball Association to host 2022 grand finals

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associates' Matt Pearson and City Memorial's Gavin O'Leary.

AN extended Warrnambool Eight-Ball Association season will cap off with grand finals on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.