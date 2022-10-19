AN extended Warrnambool Eight-Ball Association season will cap off with grand finals on Sunday.
Associates, based out of Flying Horse, will play City Memorial at its home venue in the division one decider.
It will be Associates' first grand final appearance in eight years while City Memorial is a three-time reigning champion.
City Memorial defeated Far Cues in the preliminary final 8-2.
The competition, which usually runs two seasons each year, committed to an extended 27-week campaign in 2022 after COVID-19 restrictions.
The Odd Bunch, based out of Dennington Bowls Club, will play Ringadings - a Cally-based side - in the division two grand final after the latter defeated Cally Black 8-2 in the preliminary final.
Practice for both games begins at 1.30pm with the grand finals to begin at 2pm at City Memorial Bowls Club.
The new eight-ball season will start in February.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.