'Complete tragedy': Teenager sentenced over horror crash

A teenager who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry when it hit a tree, killing two young passengers, has been sentenced.
The now-18-year-old driver last month pleaded guilty in a court to charges relating to the horror crash that killed a 19-year-old Mailors Flat woman and 16-year-old Warrnambool boy at Winslow in August 2021.
On Thursday, the driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to a 12-month youth control order.
The order is served in the community under strict conditions and can be imposed by the court for up to 12 months.
It is the most intensive sentencing order a child can serve in the community in Victoria.
A magistrate said the death of two teenagers was a complete tragedy.
He said there was no speed, drugs, alcohol or mechanical faults involved.
"You simply lost control on a rural road," he said.
But referring to a psychological report, the magistrate said there was a reference to "likely driving for teenage thrills".
"If that's a fair portrayal, you'd want to get that notion out of your head quick smart," he said.
The magistrate said the offender appeared in court with no prior history but in circumstances where her behaviour led to the death of two people.
"That is something you will have to live with for the rest of your life - you understand that," he said.
He said he observed the offender at the first court listing and could see the difficulties she had confronting what she had done.
"In a sense that is not a bad thing because if you were to either look behind you or at the screen, where there are families who are also going through an enormously difficult grieving process, you would understand the impacts of your behaviours," the magistrate said.
He said victim impact statements heard during the September plea hearing "certainly" weren't lost on him, or the offender.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
