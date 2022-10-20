North Warrnambool's Matilda Woodward enjoys the game of cricket itself but says it's the social aspect that really sets it apart from other sports.
The Warrnambool and District under 17 girls competition got under way on Wednesday night, with Woodward's Eels facing Nestles.
The Eels youngster, playing in her fourth season, relishes spending time with her friends on the cricket field.
"I do like how social you can be and how it's not as serious (as other sports)," she said.
"How you're not always having your head in the game and always having to be focused.
"You can cheer on your mates when you get the chance."
Woodward admitted the game had changed a little since she began playing, joking there was less yelling and screaming from her side than four years ago.
The teenager prefers bowling over batting but is hoping to score more runs than last season and had been practising with her younger brother in preparation for round one.
She said the Eels were hoping to improve on last season's efforts (6th place) and said her side's supportive nature was one of its strengths compared to other clubs.
"I know that some clubs are a lot more serious or teams are more like 'get your head in the game if you don't do this'," she said.
"Whereas we're very chill which is good."
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.