FESTIVAL: Rock the Clock vintage and retro festival, runs today until Sunday.
SALSA: Free class at Frolic Lane, starts 7.30pm.
FILM: Flee, Reardon Theatre Port Fairy, 7.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Gaz and Jen, Rafferty's Tavern, 8-11pm.
DISCO: Portland Blue Light Disco, Portland Civic Hall, 8-10pm.
OPENING: Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre community open day, children's activities, entertainment and food, 10am-2pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Port Fairy Community House, 9am-1pm.
FILM: Sing 2, twilight cinema, car boot sale and children's activities at Heywood Town Green, 4-10pm.
LIVE MUSIC: The Average Band, Rafferty's Tavern, 8-11pm.
AUTHORS: Salt and Skin author Eliza Henry-Jones in conversation, Blarney Books and Art, 4.30-5.30pm, Port Fairy author Jock Serong in conversation with Jayne Tuttle, from 7pm.
OKTOBERFEST: Music, food and drinks, Schulz Organic Dairy, 10am-4pm.
SHOW: The Australian Beatlez tribute show seniors festival concert and afternoon tea, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 2-3pm.
EXHIBITION: Juxtaposition : Sian Burman and Paul Burman Paintings, The F Project, 6-10pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Andy Alberts, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Jayden Lyllist, Royal Hotel Portland, 1-5pm. Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Rat!Hammock, The Pretty Littles and Sophia Whitney, The Dart and Marlin, from 4pm.
TALK: Jess Lilley in conversation with Myf Warhurst, Lighthouse Theatre, 2-3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
