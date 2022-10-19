The Standard

Bias on bowls: Remembering iconic figure Margaret Sumner

By Gerald Madden & George Draffen
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:23am, first published October 19 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang bowler and former Australian player Margaret Sumner is being remembered as an icon of the sport. Picture by Anthony Brady

Saturday's Western District Playing Area pennant produced some interesting results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.