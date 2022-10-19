Saturday's Western District Playing Area pennant produced some interesting results.
In division one newly-promoted Dennington Jets and Lawn Tennis Red both had solid victories.
Of last season's finalists only City Gold was defeated, with Port Fairy and its new recruits proving too strong on the day.
A notable point is that all the division one winners were home teams, ensuring that round two this week sees all the first-round victors away against the first-round vanquished.
King of the Saturday rinks across all divisions was the City White division two rink of Mick Veljovic, Kate Lloyd, Neil Griffin and Tim Jackway (skipper) who were plus-29 shots.
The closest matches were in division one were Warrnambool Gold having a two-shot margin over Timboon Gold and in division four where Warrnambool Yellow's margin was also two against Warrnambool Maroon.
There are only three games this Saturday that pit first-round winners against each other.
In division two Warrnambool Red meets Koroit White, in division three Dennington Aces play City Maroon and in division four City Orange clashes with Warrnambool Yellow.
The second round of midweek was completed on Tuesday. King of the midweek rinks this week was the division three City Emerald's rink of Barbara Hart, Beryl Duncan, Jennifer Smith and Trevor Phillips with plus-23 shots.
The closest matches both involved two-shot victories by the away teams - Koroit Purple over City Pearls in division two and City Zircon against Warrnambool Green in division three.
Big clashes in round three next week will see the only two unbeaten sides in division one - City Diamonds and Port Fairy Green - do battle under the roof. Other clashes of unbeaten sides occur in division three with City Emeralds against Lawn Tennis Gold and in division four with Port Fairy Blue against City Topaz.
The women's triples championship decider was completed at Lawn Tennis with the grand Ffinal being an all-City Memorial playoff between Maureen Drennan, Julie Dosser and Casey Lee Sheehan winners, with Julie Shiels, Stephanie Hunt and Janet Pelgrim as runners-up.
The men's triples grand final was played at the Warrnambool Bowls Club with Warrnambool clubmates Daryl Andrew, Mick Edwards and Bill Tory the victors over the Koroit team of Damian Clifford, Steve Quinlan and Roger McKenzie.
The bowling fraternity locally and nationally was saddened earlier this week to learn of the recent passing of Margaret Sumner OAM.
Margaret started her bowling career in 1979 at Terang where she won the club singles 15 times, as well as competing in and being successful in numerous other events.
She represented Victoria in 132 state matches plus 168 Australian matches.
Margaret won state and national singles titles as well as national pairs and fours titles between 1991 and 1999 and was a two-time Commonwealth Games representative.
Her impressive list of bowling achievements reads as follows; 20 club titles in total, district champion of champions 12 times, state champion of champions 198, 1996 and 2002, state singles champion 1997, Australian singles champion 1999, pairs 1991 and 1992, and fours in 1995.
Margaret won a bronze medal in the world championship fours in 1992. She competed in the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada in 1994.
She won a gold medal in the fours and a silver medal in the triples in the world championships in 1996.
In the same year she also won a silver medal in the fours and triples in the Pacific championships.
1998 was also a successful year for Margaret, winning a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games fours and gold medals in both the fours and triples at the Pacific Games.
In the years 1996-2002 Trans Tasman Series, Margaret achieved five gold and two silver medals in the fours and triples.
Apart from competing in the numerous prestigious above events, Margaret contributed greatly to many voluntary administrative roles within the local, national and international bowling organisations.
In recognition of her many years of competing and service to the sport of lawn bowls, Margaret was inducted into the Bowls Australia Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Bowls Victoria Hall of Fame in 2020.
Her presence within the bowling fraternity generally will be greatly missed.
