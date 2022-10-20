Pint-sized planters proudly sold produce they grew and harvested themselves at a pop-up market in Warrnambool on Wednesday.
The youngsters sold them as part of a children's program at the Warrnambool Community Garden market.
Program co-ordinator Heather Ryan said the children were so proud of the vegetables they'd harvested which came in a rainbow of colours.
Mrs Ryan said the program encouraged children to think differently about vegetables and where they came from.
"Everything we grow and harvest they take home," Mrs Ryan said. "One child is now eating more veggies because they're growing them here and taking them home and cooking them at home.
"Instead of growing green snow peas we're growing purple ones because kids think veggies are just green but there's so many other colours.
"There's red and green cabbages, all different shapes and purple sprouting broccoli. It teaches the children that vegetables come in rainbow colours as well."
