Rule change at council public question time

Members of the public will now be allowed to ask questions at Warrnambool City Council's ordinary meetings without having to turn up under new changes to governance rules.
The change to public question time was unanimously backed by councillors as part of a motion to amend governance rules which set guidelines on how the council conducts virtual meetings.
Under the change, public questions, which must be submitted to the council before the meeting, can now be read out by the chief executive officer even if the person who made the request doesn't attend the public meetings.
In the past, those questions were not addressed during the public meeting.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the request to allow members of the public to ask their question if they weren't physically present was "a good suggestion".
"Council has modified this request slightly so the CEO can ask the question on that person's behalf if required," he said.
She said future versions of the governance rules might allow members of the public to ask their virtually.
Cr Ben Blain said it was a positive sign of transparency.
"It removes the need for members of the public to be present, especially when we offer the opportunity for anyone to watch the meeting via a livestream," he said.
"I do think it's a step forward for transparency for this council. Still, I would like to see questions from the floor on the items that are on the agenda."
Cr Blain said he hoped that would happen in the future.
He also said hybrid meetings in the "post-COVID age" was important.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the changes were essential to keep up with the digital age.
"One word of caution is that we have to guard against going completely digital because there is still a significant proportion of the population who don't have access to digital technology and don't intend to have," he said.
"This has to be a hybrid arrangement until the world goes totally digital."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
