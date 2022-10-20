Former convent owners float weddings idea

Moyne Shire Council has been asked to consider a plan to host events at Koroit's former convent.
The Anzac Avenue site is used as a bed and breakfast and private residence, but the owners want to host conferences and weddings at the venue.
"The proposal seeks to use the ground floor of the building (excluding the private dwelling) and the outdoor garden areas for functions, including weddings," the planning application states.
"The existing dwelling, upstairs bed and breakfast use and ground floor detached breakfast room for guests remains unaltered by this proposal."
The owners are seeking permission to host a maximum of 25 events between September and March each year, with no more than one wedding a week.
"Patron numbers are to limited to 150 for outdoor events," the proposal states.
"The function centre is intended to be managed so each wedding party or function centre hirer would have access to the venue from Friday until Sunday, with weddings and functions taking place on Saturday/ Saturday night.
"No outdoor functions are anticipated on Sunday nights and no mid-week outdoor functions are proposed. Bridal parties or key guests of events may utilise the bed and breakfast accommodation as part of their use of the function centre, but the bed and breakfast will not operate separately whilst a function is being held."
Indoor events are anticipated to cater for between 80 and 100 people and would be held year-round.
The outdoor hours of operation would be 11am to 11pm Friday to Sunday, while the indoor hours would be 11am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
