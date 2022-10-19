A CHILD is being assessed after their leg got caught between a pole and seat at Koroit and District Primary School on Wednesday morning.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the CFA were called to the incident after 11.30am.
"Firefighters used a drill to remove a board from the seat," the spokeswoman said.
"The incident was declared safe just before noon and the child was safely removed from the seat.
"The child was handed to Ambulance Victoria (AV) for assessment."
The SES also assisted to free the child from the chair.
An AV spokeswoman said paramedics attended about 11.35am to assess the child but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021.
