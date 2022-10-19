The Standard
Emergency services attend Koroit and District Primary School where a child's leg got stuck in a chair

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:31am
Emergency services have worked together to free the leg of a child stuck between and pole and seat at Koroit and District Primary School

A CHILD is being assessed after their leg got caught between a pole and seat at Koroit and District Primary School on Wednesday morning.

