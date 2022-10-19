WHEN married couple of 60 years Michael and Loretta Lane attend the Back to Crossley Seniors Dance on Sunday, they will reminisce on the dance hall days where they met.
They are part of the Friends of St Brigid's committee putting together the Celebrage - Victorian Seniors Festival event at Crossley Hall running from 2-6pm.
Aged 16, the couple who were born just four days apart, met at a dance at Crossley in the mid-1950s.
"When you walk in here or when I listen to the song Down Memory Lane the memories start flooding in," Mrs Lane said.
"For me it was always about the friends, everybody was a friend at Crossley."
Mrs Lane, now 83, said the dances were held every Sunday.
"They ran a bus from Warrnambool to the dance and people drove from miles around to come down to Crossley," she said.
She said other events including deb balls were held at the hall with the biggest dance on August 15 as it was the day the Catholic Church celebrated the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
"You couldn't get breathing space in this hall," Mrs Lane said.
"The amazing thing that always stuck with me from every time I came here was the women working here every week to provide food for us hungry people and the men on the doors - to think week after week they turned up."
Mr Lane said people paid one shilling for the bus to get to the hall and three shillings to get into the dance.
Extra dances were put on when 300 soldiers would undertake three weeks of bivouac in Port Fairy.
St Brigid's committee member José Farrer said the group was thrilled to run a dance this weekend.
"We're hoping if it's a success this year we can make it an annual event in the seniors month of the year," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
