A Warrnambool mother has been overwhelmed by the support she has received from the community in the wake of a horror car crash.
Annita Place's three children Beau, 8, Quinn, 6, and Mila, 5, were involved in a crash near Mount Gambier on July 1.
Beau, who has an intellectual disability and autism, suffered multiple fractures, nerve damage to his right eye and a severe brain injury, while Mila sustained a broken leg and a broken arm.
Beau, who is a student at the Merri River School, remains at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Ms Place said her son was completing rehabilitation but was able to leave the hospital during the day and had even returned to school for a couple of hours on a few occasions this week to see his classmates.
She said the full extent of Beau's brain injury was not yet clear.
However, her "joyful, happy boy" has been coping extremely well, Ms Place said.
She has been overwhelmed by the support of the Merri River School, who have spearheaded a number of fund-raisers, and the south-west community.
A GoFundMe page has already reached more than $25,000.
"I'm so overwhelmed and so grateful for the school for their support," she said.
She also expressed her gratitude to Damien Scott, who was the first on scene at the crash.
Ms Place said she was touched when a group of year 10 students at Beau's school held a fundraiser on his behalf.
She is also eternally grateful to family and friends, in particular her parents Frank and Wendy O'Connor, who took care of her daughters while she was by Beau's side in Melbourne.
"My family really stepped up," Ms Place said. "A lot of my siblings had a roster system going on."
Ms Place said she hoped Beau would be able to return home in the coming weeks.
She moved to Warrnambool late last year from Perth and said it was the best decision she had made.
"Beau really enjoys school and the staff have been extremely supportive," Ms Place said.
"He's made some really good friends in his class."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
