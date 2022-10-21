The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west residents ignoring warning signs of chronic diseases

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tim Baker is concerned south-west residents are ignoring warning signs of serious illness.

The number of people being diagnosed with serious diseases at south-west emergency departments has increased, according to a local physician.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.