South-west residents ignoring warning signs of chronic diseases

The number of people being diagnosed with serious diseases at south-west emergency departments has increased, according to a local physician.
Deakin Centre for Rural Emergency Medicine Warrnambool director Dr Tim Baker said a lack of GPs in the south-west meant people were ignoring warning signs.
"In my experience and in the experience of my colleagues, we are diagnosing more people with cancer at emergency departments than we have ever before."
Dr Baker said difficulty securing an appointment with a GP or struggling to find a clinic that offered bulk billing were factors in the worrying trend.
"If you're a middle-aged man with a strange skin lump or a vague tummy pain, it doesn't take much of a disincentive to put off seeing a GP," he said.
Dr Baker urged people not to ignore symptoms of what could be a chronic illness.
"If you don't make time for regular checks, you're going to have to make time for regular illness," he said.
Dr Baker said the south-west was struggling to attract GPs.
"I think all of Victoria and all of Australia has a shortage of GPs," he said.
"It's particularly bad in south-west Victoria and particularly bad in some towns.
"In Portland, it's almost impossible for a new patient to get into a GP - there's people being forced to travel to Hamilton or Port Fairy."
He said Deakin University was working hard to encourage doctors to pursue a career as a GP in the south-west.
Dr Baker said the doctor shortage was resulting in GPs working longer hours and suffering from fatigue.
"I think general practitioners are tired and not wanting to do extra work," he said. "It's harder to get people to do longer hours and it's harder to get people to do locum shifts."
The shortage is also driving up the cost of locums.
This meant that people who chose to work as a locum, instead of a GP, could work less hours for higher pay, Dr Baker said.
He said he believed the state government should run a standalone locum recruitment agency to monitor the rate of pay because it created competition between hospitals desperate to cover staff shortages.
Dr Baker said he would encourage medical students to consider a career as a GP in the south-west.
"You would be working with some excellent GPs," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
