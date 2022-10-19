Six-year-old bull Arab-cross Charlie is looking for his golden ticket.
He's a well-mannered boy who needs a forever home where he can relax and be himself. Just like his namesake from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, he loves his food and will do almost anything for a nice treat.
He also doesn't mind going on a walk as long as it's followed by a nap on a comfy bed.
But the calm and collected boy would like nothing better than to just hang out on the couch with his new family, watching their favourite television shows.
For that reason, Charlie would also suit living with a friendly canine companion if they were also calm and quiet like he is.
So if you're looking for a friendly but sometimes-shy companion and can provide the right kind of home, then Charlie may just be the perfect new addition to your family.
Contact Warrnambool RSPCA for more information.
Microchip: 956000006498914. Source: BR100934.
