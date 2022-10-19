The Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail has re-opened after two timber bridges at risk of collapse were replaced earlier than expected.
A section of the 34 kilometre trail from Merretts Road, Glenfyne and the historic trestle bridge closed in September to replace bridges 11 and 12.
The timber bypasses were built by volunteers some 25 years ago and showed clear signs of rot.
A total of five bridges along the trail have been condemned by the council, but a lack of funding means just the two have been replaced.
Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail committee of management chairperson Pat Robertson said a further $1.2 million was needed to rebuild them.
"Now we've done two bridges there are three more to be replaced," she said.
"DELWP (Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning) have given us funding for one of these bridges but the committee will also need to contribute.
"The shire has been really good to us, putting in an application for an RDV grant. We'll know the result at the end of the month."
Corangamite Shire Council infrastructure projects officer Craig Fowler said Melbourne-based contractor GR Design and Construction was responsible for the timely works.
He said the new bridges were made from steel, while the railings were made from recycled composite material.
Higher rails have been installed to accommodate horse riders, while the bridges have been weight-rated to ensure heavy maintenance machinery can access the trail.
No horses are permitted between Merretts Road and Bridge 15, about one kilometre north of the Trestle Bridge. Motorbikes and trail bikes are also not permitted on the trail.
