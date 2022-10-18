The Standard
The woman in her 30s will appear at a magistrates court during February next year

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:46am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:13pm
Woman charged after 500g of cannabis found in police raid

A woman in her 30s has been charged with drug offences after 500 grams of cannabis was found in a south Warrnambool home during a police raid on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

