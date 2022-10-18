Woman charged after 500g of cannabis found in police raid

A woman in her 30s has been charged with drug offences after 500 grams of cannabis was found in a south Warrnambool home during a police raid on Wednesday morning.
Constable Damon Mounsey, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, said a police drugs, poisons and firearms search warrant was executed about 7.30am Wednesday at the south Warrnambool address.
DTU members located about 500 grams of dried cannabis, with a potential street value of $2500, in the home.
Two people were arrested - a woman in her 30s and a male youth.
The woman was charged with possession of cannabis and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date during February next year.
The youth is expected to appear in a children's court.
Constable Mounsey requested that anyone with information about illicit drugs pass that on to Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) so police can investigate and take action.
"We're delighted with the result of the execution of the warrant on Wednesday morning. That's a significant amount of cannabis removed from within the community," he said.
