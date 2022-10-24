Warrnambool College students have helped inspire change at Wannon Water prompting it to chose a more sustainable option when replacing its reusable plastic water bottles.
The year nine students worked with Wannon Water as part of the college's Industry Connection Program with young minds brainstorming ideas and solutions to real-life situations.
Wannon Water had been reviewing its merchandise and was keen to reduce the number of plastic products it provided and presented the concept to students.
Wannon Water communications and engagement branch manager Garrath Darkin said initially they were going to replace the plastic bottles with aluminium ones, but the students' thorough research and "compelling presentation" showed stainless steel bottles would have "far less" environmental impact.
Mr Darkin said after considering their case, Wannon Water had introduced its improved stainless steel bottle.
"I'd like to praise the Warrnambool College students for their enthusiasm and initiative and for helping us to reduce our environmental footprint," Mr Darkin said.
The three students who worked on the project were presented with the new-look drink bottles and met with Wannon Water representatives this week.
The students said they were proud to have played a part in the project, helping to solve a real-life problem and to see their suggestion become a reality.
"It makes me feel pretty proud that they're going to be out in the community," Cooper Scoble said. "It feels nice to know we've helped to contribute to Wannon Water which is a pretty big industry. I'm pretty proud about it."
Lucas Byron said it felt good to know Wannon Water had adopted the students' idea and changed the drink bottle due to the research they had done on the project.
Brayden Sutton enjoyed meeting the different industry representatives from the various organisations and working to solve a problem.
"It's pretty cool to know we've made that become a thing," Brayden said.
As part of the joint initiative with Westvic Staffing Solutions students worked in groups to research, problem solve and present their solutions to local businesses including Powercor, Midfield Meat, Honeypot Child Care Centre, Warrnambool City Council, Wannon Water, Victoria Police and Tasweld. South West TAFE and Deakin University also hosted sessions.
Warrnambool College curriculum innovation co-ordinator Danny Finn said for the students to have their program recommendation or finding to become a reality was an outstanding outcome.
"We're really excited about where to from now going forward with the program and how industries can encourage and share what findings they've taken from their ideas and include the students in the process.
Warrnambool's Callaghan Motors asked students how it would sell more electric and hybrid vehicles. Some of their ideas, such as including more information about the relatively new vehicles on its website, have already been implemented at the dealership.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.