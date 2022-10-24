The Standard
Wannon Water and Warrnambool College partnership prompts change

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:00am
Warrnambool College students (l-r) Lucas Byron, Brayden Sutton and Cooper Scoble helped research a more environmentally sustainable reusable water bottle for Wannon Water. They're pictured with Wannon Water executive strategy and innovation Jo McBain and trainee Maggie Rea. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool College students have helped inspire change at Wannon Water prompting it to chose a more sustainable option when replacing its reusable plastic water bottles.

