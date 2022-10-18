The Standard
Shellal, Hawkesdale, sells its first Southdown for an overall sale top price

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:23am, first published October 18 2022 - 10:39pm
Shellal stud co-principal Tania King with the top-priced ram of the sale, a Southdown. Picture supplied by Shellal.

*Total clearance of 6 Southdown rams sold to $5200, av $2100

*96 of 108 Poll Dorset rams sold to $4500, av $1761

*Total clearance of 15 Southdown ewes sold to $1200 (four times), av $1033

HAWKESDALE stud Shellal has set a new top-price record for a Southdown ram at its 43rd annual sale.

