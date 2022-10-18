A Warrnambool man in his 70s has bought a stolen seized ute from Victoria Police.
He was caught in a tricky situation after trying to register the 2002 Rodeo ute which was previously seized by police and then forfeited after failing to be collected.
The man went to the Warrnambool VicRoads office only to be told the vehicle he was trying to register was a stolen utility.
The vehicle identification number had been altered and the registration plates did not match the original vehicle.
Further detailed investigations found that the ute was reported stolen in July last year.
The ute was seized by Melbourne police earlier this year and went through an impound unit, false plates were not picked up during the check process, the ute was forfeited and later sold at auction.
The Warrnambool resident bought the ute for $3000- at auction and paperwork was provided.
The ute was the same make and model as the vehicle registered to the number plates and checks, or a lack of them, did not reveal it was a different ute.
Insurance had previously paid out when the ute was stolen.
The ute has now been legally registered after an exhaustive check process.
